Linn County man faces sex charges

Linn County man faces sex charges

{{featured_button_text}}

Seven Lee Bullock — who was one of three teens who brought a gun to Lebanon High School in May 2018 — has been lodged at the Linn County Jail after being charged Wednesday with numerous sexual crimes involving a young girl.

According to Linn County District Attorney records, Bullock, 18, of Sweet Home, who is also known as David James Lybarger, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Two counts each of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse charges stem from alleged crimes against an elementary school aged-girl between Feb. 24, 2014, and Feb. 23, 2016, at a home on Tennessee School Road in Lebanon.

Bullock faces first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse charges for alleged crimes against the girl between Feb. 24, 2016, and Feb. 23, 2017.

He also faces charges of first-degree sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse for alleged crimes against the girl for events on March 6, 2016, at a residence on Bohlken Drive in Lebanon.

On May 18, 2018, Bullock — then 16 and known as David James Lybarger — and two other male teens passed around a stolen handgun at Lebanon High School.

Their actions forced the school district to initiate a campus lockdown.

The gun scare occurred on the same day as a mass shooting at a school in Santa Fe, Texas, in which 10 people were killed and 13 others wounded.

In June 2018, Bullock was sentenced to up to seven years in a youth correctional facility. His sentence reflected Lybarger admitting to fourth-degree assault and strangulation in a separate case.

Seven Lee Bullock.jpg

Seven Lee Bullock

 Provided photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linn and Benton to enter Phase 2
Local

Linn and Benton to enter Phase 2

  • Updated

Starting Friday, Linn and Benton counties can officially enter Phase 2 under the state's guidelines for reopening as Oregon continues to recov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News