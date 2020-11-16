Linn County employee under investigation

“The next step will be completion of the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office,” Lane said.

Sheriff Jim Yon said two detectives are working on the case.

“This is something we want to get right,” Yon said. “We want to do this right, and we definitely want to be thorough.”

Yon said he could not predict how long the investigation will last.

“Like everything else, we would like it to be sooner than later, but we have to see what doors open up and what we find or don’t find as we talk to witnesses,” Yon said.

“The facts as I understand them are very troubling," Board of Commissioners Chairman Roger Nyquist said. "We put policies in place to reduce the risk of a loss and at the very least in this case, those policies were not followed.”

Nyquist added, “I have full confidence the Sheriff’s Office will get to the bottom of this and we will protect the taxpayers’ interests.”

