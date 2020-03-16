Linn County declares state of emergency

The Linn County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday morning due to the number of coronavirus cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon and the overall effect of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker were unanimous in their decision.

Nyquist said the declaration opens the door for local agencies and other service providers to qualify for financial reimbursements based on loss of income or additional costs associated with the virus outbreak.

“Where or if there will be federal money is still undefined,” Nyquist said. “But this opens the door if money becomes available.”

As of Monday, there have been ten confirmed cases of coronavirus at the veterans home, nine patients and one employee.

“Linn County Public Health hopes to get more test results back today,” Nyquist said Monday morning.

Nyquist spent much of the weekend working with health officials and visiting Home Depot in search of face masks and gowns that could be used at the home.

He said that as of Monday, there appears to be an adequate supply.