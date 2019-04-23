The Linn County Budget Committee worked quickly and efficiently Monday morning, cutting a day off the planned schedule and expecting to make a final decision about the 2019-20 budget Thursday morning instead of Friday.
In addition to commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker, at-large members of the Budget Committee are chair Jennifer Stanaway, vice-chair Christine Ruck and newcomer Kerry Johnson.
Managers and department heads were instructed several months ago by County Administrator Ralph Wyatt to prepare their individual budgets with no more than a 2 percent increase. It appeared Monday’s presenters followed that directive.
Nyquist said the county has continued to maintain a balanced budget, even though the total cost of personnel goes up more than the 3 percent property tax valuation allowed by state law.
“It has worked because our department heads spend each tax dollar as though it was their own money on the line,” Nyquist said.
In addition, Nyquist said, Linn County voters have approved at the ballot measures to tax themselves for certain services, and pointed to the law enforcement levy, which voters renew every four years. The current levy is $2.83 per $1,000 property tax valuation. The levy generates about $111 million over its four-year lifespan.
Nyquist said that without that support and show of approval by Linn County residents, the annual budget and ability to continue to provide services would be greatly diminished.
Wyatt said there are no major changes projected in the proposed budget, which is for $154.7 million compared to the current budget of $150 million.
Wyatt reminded everyone that the Legislature is still in session and there could be some financial curveballs tossed at counties before June adjournment.
“A big unknown is that starting January 1, 2020, there will be new contracts between the state and coordinated care organizations. The Health Department is our largest department,” Wyatt said.
Another potential sticking point will be determining added premiums for Oregon's underfunded public pension system, the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS).
“We’re projecting a 4.3 percent increase for PERS,” Wyatt said. “But, the good news is that we’re projecting no increase in health insurance.”
And, Wyatt noted, the county and three of the four unions representing its employees have not reached contract agreements.
Another unknown is how much funding under House Bill 3194, which allocates money to counties for community-based corrections, will be cut.
“Do we go ahead and set our budget to include full 3194 funding, or do we reduce it and then do a supplemental budget if more funds come in?” Nyquist asked.
That could be a $500,000 to $800,000 question.
Several department heads presented their budgets Monday. Among their comments:
• Assessor: Andy Stephens said new construction was up about 15 percent last year, but he believes that trend is slowing.
Stephens said only four of his 20 total staff members have at least four years’ experience.
“We’re young, but that experience will come,” he said.
He said his department deals with about 58,000 total accounts. The department once had a staff of 34.
• Planning and building: Robert Wheeldon is projecting revenues to be down about 5 percent.
“That’s probably going to continue for the next year or two,” he said.
Wheeldon said total staffing is 14, plus three part-time inspectors.
He is projecting a decrease of $100,000 in contracted inspector services to coincide with the decreasing construction in the county.
• Surveyor: New county surveyor Tom Casey said his budget will be status quo, although he has two openings that have not drawn much interest. “The surveying business is booming right now and private companies are paying more,” Casey said.
• Fair & Expo Center: Randy Porter said the Fair & Expo Center budget amounts to only about 1 percent of the total county budget.
“Utilities, personnel and contracted services account for about 80 percent of my budget,” Porter said.
Porter said there have been about 17 horse shows this year and were only seven open weekends.
Porter said he has two open positions on staff.
He is concerned that his city water bill amounts to about $39,000 per year, even though landscaping water comes from a well.
He is also concerned that the city’s storm water fee almost $10,000 to his budget and that may soon increase to $15,000.
• Veterans Services: Kim Grooms said the county has used lottery funding to add outreach programs a half-day per month in Lyons and a day per month in Harrisburg.
Grooms said there are an estimated 12,000 veterans living in Linn County and the county has records on more than 8,000 of them.
The county is seeing faster turnaround times for veterans who file claims, Grooms said. Some claims that used to take up to 18 months to process, are now being turned around in three to six months, she said.
• Information Technology: Larry Jones said his eight-member staff is right on track in terms of its five-year technology plan, which includes computers and digital storage systems.
By using open source technology, Jones said the department can maintain modern data storage for about $20,000 that might cost up to $1.5 million with proprietary systems.
• GIS: Steve Barnett said the only change in his department is adding software that will allow staff to input data in the field and not have to input that data again in the office.
Other areas discussed on Monday were printing, law library and general administration and treasurer’s department.
The remaining schedule for the budget hearings has been reshuffled.
Tuesday’s schedule, starting at 1:30 p.m., will be: Public Input, Health Department, General Services, Parks, County Attorney, nondepartmental.
Wednesday’s schedule, starting at 1:30 p.m.: Public Input: Roads, Clerk, Justice of the Peace Courts, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney and Juvenile Department.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.: Final budget decisions.