Linn County begins 2020-21 budget review

Long-time budget committee member Jennifer Stanaway was elected committee chair, and newcomer Sherrie Sprenger was elected co-chair. Other members are commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker and at-large member Kerry Johnson.

Nyquist, who chairs the board of commissioners, presented an overview of the proposed $171.1 million budget, up slightly from the current $167.8 million.

On the positive side, Wyatt said there will be no PERS rate increases and no health insurance premium hikes, both of which are major cost factors.

Federal forest funding has been extended for two years and property values have been growing, which should mean increased property tax revenues of 3-plus percent.

The proposed budget includes a contingency of $383,900.

The budget was built knowing the state is looking at a 17% budget cut and a $3 billion revenue hit. The state provides about one-third of the county’s overall budget.

The Law Enforcement Levy of $2.83 per $1,000 property valuation was approved for another four years in 2018 and may see more actual income due to potentially reduced tax compression. That could mean more revenue for not only the Sheriff’s Office, but also the District Attorney’s office and Juvenile Department.