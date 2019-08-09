Bedbugs are everywhere, says Annie McDonald, housing services manager of the Albany Partnership for Housing and Community Development.
“They’re not just in Albany and they’re not just based on income. Anyone can get them. Multimillion-dollar homes get them,” she said.
McDonald and the Adult Service Team — a group made up of about 20 county agencies — work with individuals to rid their homes, offices or shelters of the creatures. But they’re no longer just interested in how to kill the bugs.
“Treatment is great, but the key is prevention,” she said.
Bedbugs are not considered a public health hazard because they do not carry diseases or inflict damage at the level of other bugs, such as termites. Some people do not even know their homes are playing host to bedbugs because they have no reaction to the bites.
The most effective way to kill the bugs is through heat treatment, but it comes at a price.
“It can be $1,000 for a small apartment,” McDonald said. “It used to be treated with chemicals, but filling your home with insecticide isn’t great. They go in and the temperature has to be sustained for a certain amount of time. They even fluff the clothing so it all gets heated. It’s quite the process.”
McDonald and the Adult Service Team hope to hold an event this fall to educate individuals on bedbug prevention. They are looking for people with experience in organization and in dealing with the bugs themselves for a meeting next week.
“There is a psychological factor,” she said. “Even once they’re gone people can feel like they still see them everywhere. There’s a shame to it and we want to take some of that away because anyone can get bedbugs; there’s just a burden on people with low income due to the cost of removal.”
The initial planning meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the community room at Songbird Village, 215 21st Ave. SE, Albany.
McDonald said anyone is invited to attend.