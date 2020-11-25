Linn commissioners want swift business aid

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker hope to be able to assist small business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions by early December, they agreed Tuesday morning.

Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the state will pass $55 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Oregon’s 36 counties, with the money being parceled out based on population.

Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins told the commissioners that Linn County should receive about $1.6 million, up from an anticipated $1.4 million.

Chair Roger Nyquist said the board would like to help businesses with annual gross sales of less than $1 million and at least four full-time-equivalent employees.

He added that the county does not want to approve applications on a “first-come, first-served basis, which means whoever has the fastest internet connection.”

The commissioners agreed they would like to continue working with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce, which are overseeing a business outreach program providing information about services available to businesses throughout the county.