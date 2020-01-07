Linn commissioners to meet Wednesday

The Linn County Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of 2020 will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 not the usual Tuesday session in room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse.

Agenda items include: election of a chair and vice-chair; designating official newspapers for legal notices; adopting usage rules for the Linn County Fair & Expo Center; appointing a Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore and appointing the Linn County tax collector.

Board meetings are open to the public and a complete agenda may be found on the Linn County public website http://www.co.linn.or.us/index.php?content=Comm/Boardarchive.

