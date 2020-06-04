Linn commissioners to consider $176.6 million budget

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker will consider adoption of the FY 2020-21 budget at their June 30 meeting.

It was approved by the Budget Committee last week, after three days of deliberations at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

Members of the Budget Committee are the three commissioners plus Jennifer Stanaway, chair; Sherrie Sprenger, vice-chair; and Kerry Johnson.

The approved budget for all funds is $176,622,835 compared to the current budget of $167,813,246. The General Fund budget is $52,801, 299 compared to $47,602,508.

County Administrator Ralph Wyatt said a portion of the difference is the county budgeted potential pass through money to help pay for expenses incurred by the Health Department due to the coronavirus pandemic. The budget also reflects a $10 million loan from the Road Department, for the purchase of the former International Paper plant in Millersburg. The county plans to sell about 60 acres of the property to the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corporation, for development of a intermodal transportation facility. Those funds, about $7 million, will come from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The budget reflects almost three fewer positions and a total of 661 for the coming fiscal year.