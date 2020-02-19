Linn commissioners say no to cap-and-trade bill

“Senate Bill 1530’s impacts through increases in utility costs and fuel costs will further burden the residents of Linn County who are already burdened by the increasing costs of living in our communities through higher rents, increasing costs to purchase a home and additional tax burdens placed on them by the State of Oregon,” the proclamation read in part.

The bill's goal is to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and 80% below that level by 2050. It would establish a seven-member Oregon Greenhouse Gas Reduction Board in the Department of Environmental Quality. Members would be appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Large companies would be able to purchase carbon credits to offset their emission levels.

Democrats who were pushing to vote on the bill this week have agreed to slow that timeline, as opponents say the bill is being ramrodded through without time for discussion. Dozens of amendments adding up to more than 100 pages of text have been added to the bill in recent days alone. A hearing before the full budget committee scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.

Republicans argue that the bill should not be taken up during the 35-day short session and instead, legislators should move budget issues to the top of the agenda.