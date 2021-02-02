Linn commissioners repeal bridge bid award

He also pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, mass testing and vaccinations as another example of how a communications officer could provide assistance and information to the general public on a daily basis.

He said the county needs to “expand our bandwidth” to keep up with today’s information needs.

Nyquist said the position would also take a lot of pressure off departments and allow department heads to focus on the issues at hand.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Vacated a portion of an alley bordered on both sides by property owned by Edgar and Jolene Gibbs on Holley Heights Loop south of Sweet Home.

• Accepted a sealed bid of $500 from the Nazarene Church in Sweet Home for a landlocked piece of property near Long Street and Holley Road. The county foreclosed on the property in 1967.

• Approved a resolution and order for a comprehensive text amendment for Northrock Inc. to add a 40-acre aggregate resource site to the county’s plan inventory of aggregate resource sites and a development permit for a 19.47-acre quarry on the 40-acre site. The board approved the amendments on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

• Discussed the status of the former Western States Land Reliance Trust property in Sweet Home. The county foreclosed on the property for more than $500,000 in back taxes more than 10 years ago. The site has undergone extensive contamination review, and Rachel Adamec of the county’s General Services Department said the Environmental Protection Agency and Weyerhaeuser are working to reach the “no further action” phase of review and cleanup. Nyquist said the property has been offered to the city of Sweet Home, but it’s time for the city to accept it or the county to put it up for auction. Nyquist said the real estate market is high and the county could use the income for other projects, including the intermodal project at Millersburg.

