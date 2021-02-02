Linn commissioners repeal bridge bid award

In a rare event, last Tuesday’s low bidder for the Muddy Creek Bridge Project approved by the Linn County Board of Commissioners was disqualified after failing to register to be listed on a “plan holders list” and turning in a bid that excluded one item and an incorrect quantity on a second bid item.
Linn County Roadmaster Wayne Mink told Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning that Carter & Co. from Salem, which has done business with the county on several other occasions, submitted a bid of $840,594.
Second low bidder was Marcum & Sons of Redmond at $856,000. The county engineer’s estimate was $1,090,305.
Mink said Marcum and Sons is a qualified contractor and its bid met all of the public bidding requirements.
The project attracted 11 bidders overall.
Lindsey said that in his more than 20 years on the board, this type of event has occurred only two or three times.
The commissioners also approved the creation of a communications officer position for the county on a 2-1 vote. Nyquist and Sprenger were in favor and Lindsey was adamantly opposed, saying no one should speak for, or act as a representative for, the elected commissioners.
He said Linn County has the most open government in the state, noting that all of the county’s paid-out checks are posted online monthly. He added the commissioners do not need a filter to relay information from themselves to Linn County residents or the media.
He emphasized the position should not be "a policy adviser or policy-creating position.”
Sprenger echoed Lindsey’s sentiments about not wanting someone to speak or act for her and she was concerned about where funding would come from. County Administrator Darrin Lane said that initially some of the money will come from CARES Act funding. Long term, it will come from various portions of the general fund, including some savings from the consolidation of the IT Department.
Sprenger said she sees how the staff member could improve the county’s website and populate it with up-to-date information regularly. The person could also do regular outreach to Linn County residents and get feedback about how the county is functioning and where improvement is needed.
But Sprenger emphasized if the position doesn’t work out, she will not hesitate to eliminate it.
Board Chair Nyquist agreed with his fellow commissioners about the position not affecting policies, but said last September’s wildfires are an example of how the county could benefit from a single communications message. He said the commissioners, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, treasurer and Health Department were all doing their best, but they were inundated with questions from the media and the general public and could have used a single source to relay that information quickly and consistently.
He also pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, mass testing and vaccinations as another example of how a communications officer could provide assistance and information to the general public on a daily basis.
He said the county needs to “expand our bandwidth” to keep up with today’s information needs.
Nyquist said the position would also take a lot of pressure off departments and allow department heads to focus on the issues at hand.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Vacated a portion of an alley bordered on both sides by property owned by Edgar and Jolene Gibbs on Holley Heights Loop south of Sweet Home.
• Accepted a sealed bid of $500 from the Nazarene Church in Sweet Home for a landlocked piece of property near Long Street and Holley Road. The county foreclosed on the property in 1967.
• Approved a resolution and order for a comprehensive text amendment for Northrock Inc. to add a 40-acre aggregate resource site to the county’s plan inventory of aggregate resource sites and a development permit for a 19.47-acre quarry on the 40-acre site. The board approved the amendments on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
• Discussed the status of the former Western States Land Reliance Trust property in Sweet Home. The county foreclosed on the property for more than $500,000 in back taxes more than 10 years ago. The site has undergone extensive contamination review, and Rachel Adamec of the county’s General Services Department said the Environmental Protection Agency and Weyerhaeuser are working to reach the “no further action” phase of review and cleanup. Nyquist said the property has been offered to the city of Sweet Home, but it’s time for the city to accept it or the county to put it up for auction. Nyquist said the real estate market is high and the county could use the income for other projects, including the intermodal project at Millersburg.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.