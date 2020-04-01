Linn commissioners OK paid sick leave plan

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker approved an emergency paid sick leave policy Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The emergency policy will end on Dec. 31, unless Linn County announces a continuation of the program in writing.
Board chairman Nyquist said management and employees need to “have an ongoing conversation to make sure our employees get what they need, but it must be in a financially stable manner for both sides.”
According to the new policy, employees who cannot work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for paid leave. Such leave will not accrue against the employee’s regular sick leave.
The leave is not available to health care providers or emergency responders.
Full-time employees will be eligible for up to 80 hours of paid sick leave. Part-time employees will receive benefits based on the number of hours they work in a two-week period.
Unused COVID-19 paid sick leave will not carry over into 2021.
Employees will have to provide verification of the following: a government mandated quarantine; self-quarantine with written directions from employee’s health care provider; written verification if an employee is attempting to get a medical diagnosis if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; care for a quarantined individual; child care; written verification from employee’s health care provider that employee needs to stay home from work; substantially similar care requires written verification by health care professional of employee’s need to stay home from work.
Employees who take leave based on quarantine, self-quarantine or diagnosis of treatment may qualify for their regular hourly earnings, with a cap of $511 per day with a maximum of $5,110.
Those who take leave to care for a quarantined individual, child care or substantially similar care will earn two-thirds of their regular pay rate, capped at $200 per day for a maximum of $2,000.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Opened seven bids for the Berlin Road Hamilton Creek Bridge project. Low bidder was Marcum & Sons of Redmond with a bid of $944,757. Other bids ranged up to $1,273,719. Bids will be evaluated by the Linn County Road Department staff and a final award consideration brought back to the commissioners.
— Gave Linn County Parks Director Brian Carroll permission to apply for a $150,000 grant from the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department to replace a restroom at Waterloo County Park. If approved the project would be completed in 2021.
— Approved a rental agreement with Albany Partnership for Housing to rent Broadway House with a grant from the Oregon Health Authority. Linn County will pay $1,320 per month for rental space and additional beds, not to exceed $72,863. The contract will run from April 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
— Approved an Enterprise Zone application for Ti Squared in Millersburg. Other sponsors must also approve for the process to be completed. The company plans to invest about $3 million to build a new processing building and install new equipment. The company plans to hire five new employees. Ti Squared is a titanium casting plant that makes parts used in the aerospace, industrial, defense and medical fields.
