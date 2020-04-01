Linn commissioners OK paid sick leave plan

Employees who take leave based on quarantine, self-quarantine or diagnosis of treatment may qualify for their regular hourly earnings, with a cap of $511 per day with a maximum of $5,110.

Those who take leave to care for a quarantined individual, child care or substantially similar care will earn two-thirds of their regular pay rate, capped at $200 per day for a maximum of $2,000.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Opened seven bids for the Berlin Road Hamilton Creek Bridge project. Low bidder was Marcum & Sons of Redmond with a bid of $944,757. Other bids ranged up to $1,273,719. Bids will be evaluated by the Linn County Road Department staff and a final award consideration brought back to the commissioners.

— Gave Linn County Parks Director Brian Carroll permission to apply for a $150,000 grant from the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department to replace a restroom at Waterloo County Park. If approved the project would be completed in 2021.

— Approved a rental agreement with Albany Partnership for Housing to rent Broadway House with a grant from the Oregon Health Authority. Linn County will pay $1,320 per month for rental space and additional beds, not to exceed $72,863. The contract will run from April 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

— Approved an Enterprise Zone application for Ti Squared in Millersburg. Other sponsors must also approve for the process to be completed. The company plans to invest about $3 million to build a new processing building and install new equipment. The company plans to hire five new employees. Ti Squared is a titanium casting plant that makes parts used in the aerospace, industrial, defense and medical fields.