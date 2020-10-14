Linn Commissioners OK new 911 system contract

A new contract for emergency dispatch services will enable Linn and Benton counties to backstop each other on 911 calls.

Linn County Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker approved a contract between the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Noble 911 Services Tuesday morning. Board Chairman Roger Nyquist was not present.

LCSO Capt. Don Messick said the contract will include new phone system hardware, software, installation and maintenance. He said the current system is past its “end of life” time period.

The system will cost $441,406, but $351,983 of that will come from the 911 excise tax reimbursement program, leaving the county’s portion at $89,423.

Messick said LCSO and the Corvallis Regional Communications Center will now have the same 911 equipment, which means they will be able to provide backup for each other and could dispatch for each other.

“We currently share the same radio system, computer-aided dispatch system and records system," Messick noted in In a written commentary to the commissioners. "With our phone upgrade, we would truly be able to back one another up in a full-capacity situation.”

Messick said that could be done without dispatchers from either county having to leave their own work center.