Linn commissioners OK more business support

Businesses that received up to $10,000 in federal pass-through CARES Act money in recent weeks will get some additional help after the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday agreed to send about 118 of them another check for about $3,057 each.

Linn County received $1.6 million as part of the state’s CARES Act allocation and had about $410,000 remaining in the fund, according to County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins.

Board Chair Roger Nyquist suggested the county retain $50,000 in a contingency fund and allocate the remaining $360,000 to about 125 businesses that met all of the original qualifications. About 15 businesses received financial assistance but did not meet all of the criteria.

Linn County targeted businesses that were closed due to the governor’s executive orders pertaining to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, read a thank-you card from Nancy Pance of Anytime Fitness, one of the businesses that received $10,000 in assistance. Grizzle said it was “an honor to help deliver checks to businesses.”