Linn commissioners: It's time to reopen for business

Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker told Gov. Kate Brown Friday afternoon that it’s time to get back to business in Linn County— by May 15, if possible.
The commissioners sent a petition to Brown shortly after she released a multi-phased plan to reopen the state if specific COVID-19 case benchmarks are met.
The unemployment rate in Linn County has exploded from less than 5% to more than 20%, the commissioners say, and it’s time to get people back to work.
“We are proactively doing our part to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nyquist said. “The governor has issued guidance and also issued draft conditions on business reopenings. We hope this is a work in progress and not set in stone. We took her criteria and responded accordingly.”
As of Monday, Linn County has had 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been seven deaths, all of them at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.
Nyquist said the commissioners had seen drafts of the governor’s plans and two weeks ago directed Public Health Director Todd Noble to develop a local plan that would allow businesses to open safely.
“One thing is certain, one size does not fit all when it comes to this issue,” Nyquist said. “We believe we are taking a responsible view of how to protect the public and get people back to work.”
Nyquist said the commissioners plan to talk with the governor this week, but a time has not yet been set.
The commissioners noted that Linn County’s population is about 120,000 and the commissioners recently approved paying for 1,000 tests per week.
The commissioners added:
— Samaritan Health Services has both an adequate supply of tests and multiple test sites throughout the county.
— There is “more than adequate” hospital capacity locally.
— “We don’t believe there is a single resident hospitalized in Linn County today.”
— The county has trained 20 contact tracers.
— Linn County recently allocated $20,000 to purchase personal protective equipment.
— The Linn, Benton and Lincoln coordinated care organization meets the governor’s requirement of adequate health care capacity.
The governor’s plan breaks the state down into seven regions. Linn and Benton counties are in Region 2, along with Yamhill, Polk, Lincoln and Marion counties.
Gov. Brown’s plan requires that the percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-19 illnesses be less than the historic average for influenza at the same time of year and there has been a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The governor also wants regions to be able to test at least 30 persons per 10,000 population per week on a regional basis, not by county.
Other data benchmarks of the governor’s plan include:
— Counties must have a minimum of 15 contact tracers per 100,000 population and be able to trace 95% of all new cases within 24 hours.
— Counties must have hotel rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and cannot self-isolate.
— Each region must be able to accommodate a 20% increase in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations.
— All hospitals in the health region must report PPE supply daily to the Oregon Health Authority’s hospital capacity system. Large hospitals and health systems must attest to a 30-day supply of protective equipment, and rural hospitals must have a 14-day supply, also measured on a regional and not county level.
— Counties must attest to a sufficient PPE supply for first responders.
On Saturday, several hundred people gathered in protest at the state Capitol, urging Gov. Brown to reopen the state. The event was sponsored by Oregon Uniting for Liberty.
Health care workers wearing scrubs and masks offered a counterprotest at the event.
