Linn commissioners hear rock quarry request

The Linn County Board of Commissioners will decide whether the owners of the Northrock rock quarry near Lyons can expand the operation from 19.5 acres to 40 acres already within the quarry's boundaries.
Tuesday morning, the commissioners heard from company representatives as well as a couple of neighbors who are concerned with potential dust, noise and traffic issues.
The quarry is about 2 miles southwest of the Lyons city limits. It has operated since 1982, and no changes of use are planned.
The Linn County Planning Commission approved the applicant’s requests on Aug. 11.
Company representative Matt Briggs said the quarry is a small operation and does not produce asphalt or concrete, only rock.
He said the property is designated as an aggregate resource site and there was no request to expand beyond the current property boundaries.
Briggs said quarry operations have not happened less than 300 feet from the Santiam River and currently are not within 700 feet.
Consultant Jeff Tress told the commissioners the company does not use or store hazardous chemicals on site.
He also addressed concerns posed by the city of Salem.
Juanita Hamann and her daughter Kim Oslie said they are concerned that expanding the rock quarry area will lead to increased dust, noise and traffic in the area.
Hamann said she owns 7.6 acres and would like to divide the property into three lots. She fears the dust and noise could reduce her property values.
Board Chairman Roger Nyquist suggested company representatives take Hamann and Oslie to lunch to talk over their concerns and see if they could agree on mitigation efforts.
Commissioner Will Tucker said having quarries spread out throughout the county is a valuable asset and reduces truck traffic.
Tuesday, commissioners will be asked to approve a comprehensive plan text amendment, an aggregate resource overlay zone amendment and a development permit.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Were told by Planning and Building Director Robert Wheeldon that land use permits are up 5%; rural non-residential permits are down 12%; contract city dwelling permits are up 25%; and contract city non-residential permits are down 63%.
• Approved bid advertising for the Mill City Downtown Revitalization Project.
• Approved transferring $510,000 from a contingency fund to the Health Department for the developmental disabilities project and transferring $752,765 from Public Health to the Alcohol and Drug Department.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Lebanon School District. Linn County will become the collector of a proposed construction excise tax. Similar agreements are already in place with Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
