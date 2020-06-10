Linn, Benton transit programs reeiving federal funds

Linn and Benton counties are getting more than $10 million combined in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds, transportation director Mark Volmert told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning by telephone.
Volmert noted that the $2 trillion CARES federal relief package included $25 billion for public transportation programs. Almost $23 billion will go to urban programs, and $2.3 billion will go to rural programs.
Volmert said the city of Albany will receive $2.8 million and the city of Corvallis already has received its $7.3 million.
CARES Act funds do not require a local match and may be used to help transit agencies maintain services and compensate for lost revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volmert said Oregon will also receive another $42.6 million in Section 5311 (Federal Grants for Rural Areas) funding. ODOT will allocate those funds to 35 programs, including $9.3 million locally.
Local programs will receive the equivalent of about one year of their current allocations. The Linn Shuttle will receive about $144,210; the Sweet Home Dial-A-Bus will receive $104,500; and Lebanon’s Dial-A-Bus program will receive $95,208.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved several financial transfers as the fiscal year end nears. Among them: $22,100 from contingency to personal services for general administration payroll and transfer for books to the law library; $41,000 for Road Department fleet maintenance; $200,000 from federal forest funds to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; $30,000 from personal services to materials and services for Juvenile Department payroll; $12,000 from materials and services to the Juvenile Department for year-end expenditures; $600 from the general fund for the law library books; and $52,000 from personal services and contingency for payroll for Public Health and Environmental Health and to purchase COVID-19 supplies.
• Accepted bids for roofing the General Services building. The engineer’s estimate was $108,840. Bids were: ABC Roofing, Clackamas, $174,620; J.R. Swigart Co., Pasco, Washington, $187,000; McDonald and Wetle, Portland, $218,000; Snyder, Tigard, $192,612.
• Approved the Linn County Sheriff’s Office initiating a request for proposals to provide food and commissary services at the jail.
• Were told by Planning Director Robert Wheeldon that the department is on track to meet or exceed its annual budgeted revenue due to larger-than-expected industrial development and an increase in site-built dwellings in rural areas during the past year.
• Approved an agreement between Linn County Public Health and the Oregon Department of Corrections for $192,008 in pass-through funds to pay for a probation officer liaison, transitional housing, transportation assistance, DMV identification assistance and shelter services.
