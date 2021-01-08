Linn-Benton STEM programs get grants

The Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub recently awarded $78,019 in educator and community-based organizations microgrants.

“With ample evidence that COVID-19 is widening the existing systemic education and inequality gaps, our aim is to partner with educators and local nonprofits to develop projects that reduce barriers and support students,” said Director Sarah Whiteside. “Through this support, students will gain more access to meaningful science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and career and technical education (CTE) opportunities.”

The microgrants are provided by the Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub with funding and support from the Oregon Department of Education, Ford Family Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation and John and Ginger Niemeyer Foundation.

The hub partners with local schools, businesses, and nonprofits to expand STEM and CTE opportunities for all students from preschool through college in Linn and Benton counties.

The second round of microgrants is now open, with an application deadline of Feb. 26.

To learn more, visit www.midvalleystem.org.