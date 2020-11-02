Linn, Benton residents have until 8 p.m. to vote

Feeling guilty because your ballot is sitting on the dining room table and it hasn’t been filled out?
Or you spilled cranberry juice all over it?
Or you tossed it in the trash with last week’s TV dinner trays?
Don’t panic, there’s still time to participate in Tuesday’s general election, according to elections staff in both Linn and Benton counties.
Unless you are reading this after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Linn County Elections Supervisor Derrick Sterling said that as of Monday morning, 63.77% of registered voters had cast ballots. That’s 59,883 out of 93,906 ballots mailed out.
His counterpart in Benton County, Darla Rush, said almost 77% of ballots had been returned — 76.95% — and ballots were still coming in hot and heavy about 2 p.m. Monday.
In the 2016 presidential election, Linn County had a turnout of almost 77% and the Benton County turnout was 85%.
“They have been coming in pretty steady,” Sterling said. “We had a big influx early. We usually get a good turnout for presidential elections.”
Support Local Journalism
Sterling and Rush said it’s too late to mail a ballot or get a new registration, but as long as someone has been registered to vote in Oregon, they have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to change their registration and have their vote counted.
“People can also pick up a ballot if they didn’t receive one. All they have to do is come in and let us know they need a new ballot,” Sterling said. “All they need is their signature.”
Sterling said people can also change their mind and their vote as long as they have not deposited their ballot in a drop box or the mail.
“Yes, they can bring their ballot to us and get a new one,” Sterling said.
Rush said that is true in Benton County as well, although staff prefers people simply mark out their old vote and mark in their new one.
Linn County will continue to have a staff member stationed at a table outside the Clerk’s Office, on the second floor of the courthouse at 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany. There will also be voting booths in the hallway and people will be allowed into the Clerk’s Office as long as they are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
To learn more, visit the Linn County clerk’s website at www.co.linn.or.us/elections/ or the Benton County Elections Office website at www.co.benton.or.us/elections/page/elections-and-voting.
As of Friday, more than 61% of Oregon’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
That’s already more than the percentage cast in the May primary.
As of Friday, more than 1.8 million ballots had already been returned. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Portland from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday, in the event there is elections-related rioting.
To find ballot drop boxes by county, visit www. oregonvotes.gov/dropbox.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!