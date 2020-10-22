Linn, Benton property values continue rapid climb

“I think our folks have done an excellent job considering COVID-19 and everything else that has gone on this year,” Stevens said. “People like to come into the office to pay their taxes, but we can work with them over the phone and online. We have also put a drop box on the west side of the courthouse.”

Stevens said his staff members are continuing to make value assessment calls, but are practicing COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks.

“If someone invites them into their home and our folks feel comfortable, they will go in wearing a mask,” Stevens said. “If the property owner or our folks not feel comfortable, they will not go inside.”