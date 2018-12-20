More than 23 percent of 11th-grade Linn County students and 16 percent in Benton County say they've used electronic cigarettes in the last 30 days, according to the latest semiannual Oregon Health Authority survey.
The number in Linn County is slightly higher than the statewide average of 20.8 percent while Benton's is a bit lower, but the local numbers jibe with a national trend: From 2017 to 2018, the number of middle- and high-school students using e-cigarettes has increased from 2.1 million to 3.6 million.
Nationwide, a new University of Michigan study notes that 37 percent of high school seniors have tried vaping. Twenty-one percent said they'd recently vaped in 2018, compared to just 11 percent last year. The survey included 45,000 students in grades 8, 10 and 12.
“Electronic cigarettes are becoming more and more popular,” said Audra Baca, community health & tobacco prevention specialist with Linn County Public Health. “Our goal is to look for a solution.”
Vaping is relatively new, she said, spanning the last 10 years. Unlike smoking tobacco, it involves a battery-operated heating device and a capsule of nicotine-infused liquid. Instead of smoke, this device creates a vapor that can include a variety of flavors.
Baca said the Oregon Student Wellness Survey began asking students about vaping in 2015.
"Many young people who vape think they are not ingesting nicotine and do not consider vaping to be smoking,” she said.
“Vaping companies are using the same advertising methods as big tobacco did years ago,” Baca said. “They have created cartoon characters, use well-known cartoons from television and from candy companies, fruity flavors and use young models. They promote freedom of choice.”
Baca said that 40 percent of young "vapers" say they haven't tried a regular cigarette.
“But, one pod of liquid from some brands contains as much nicotine as a full pack of regular cigarettes," she said. “And, unlike cigarettes, which burn out, there is no natural end to the pod’s use. It’s not like someone can say they had five cigarettes today, when they just keep going until the pod is empty.”
Too many young people see vaping as harmless, said Rachel Petersen, the Linn County healthy communities coordinator. “They think it’s just liquid, not nicotine.”
Baca and Petersen add that the Food and Drug Administration has not been able to refine laws about tobacco products to include vaping.
“Each company produces its own type of liquid, so we’re not sure what is in them,” Baca said. “Juul, which is a very popular brand, says it uses nicotine salts to make the vaping experience smoother.”
Under Oregon law, it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes or tobacco products to minors. Baca said that last summer, the Oregon Health Authority conducted store tests using youth decoys to see how many establishments would sell e-cigarettes or tobacco products to minors. In Linn County, 23.3 percent of the stores failed, selling vaping materials or tobacco products to underage buyers. The number was 6.7 percent in Benton County and 18.3 percent statewide. Of those stores, 70 percent were within one mile of a middle school or high school.
Some 52 percent of young people say they got their vaping materials from a friend; 6 percent ordered them online. About 74 percent say they buy them directly in stores.
Baca said vaping equipment can be purchased online for $35 to $50.
Baca said the nicotine pods are supposed to be one-time use and disposable, but users have figured out ways to refill them with other liquids, including nicotine and cannabis.
Heath departments in both Linn and Benton counties are working with area schools and parents, and reaching out to school administrators to educate youths and adults about the dangers of vaping as well as helping to find solutions to this new epidemic, Baca said.