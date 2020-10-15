Linn, Benton COVID-19 uptick continues

Linn and Benton counties added double-digit COVID-19 cases Wednesday, extending a week-long trend, according to information released Thursday morning by the Oregon Health Authority.
Benton County noted 15 new cases and Linn County added 12 new cases, with no deaths in either county.
Benton County’s total is now 411 cases with six deaths and Linn County has recorded 716 cases and 14 deaths.
COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 611.
There also were 374 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 38,525.
Other counties adding cases were: Clackamas, 21; Clatsop, 2; Columbia, 3; Coos, 1; Crook, 2; Deschutes, 7; Douglas, 5; Jackson, 17; Josephine, 5; Klamath, 1; Lane, 33; Lincoln, 5; Malheur, 14; Marion, 34; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 110; Polk, 12; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 17; Union, 2; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 1; Washington, 46; and Yamhill, 6.
All of those who died had underlying medical conditions.
They included a a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 10, in her residence; an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 10; and a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Oct. 13, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that until the United States reduces its COVID-19 case numbers, the Canadian-U.S. border will remain closed.
USA Today reported that states bordering Canada — Alaska, Montana and North Dakota — have had record-setting daily case loads. Especially concerning was North Dakota, which is seeing a rapid increase in cases.
Canada has had 193,000 COVID-19 cases and 9,750 deaths in a country with a population of almost 38 million.
Comparatively, California has a population of about 39 million people and has had 868,000 cases and 16,764 deaths.
There have been almost 8 million cases in the United States and 217,000 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 38.7 million cases and almost 1.1 million deaths.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
