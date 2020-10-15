Linn, Benton COVID-19 uptick continues

Linn and Benton counties added double-digit COVID-19 cases Wednesday, extending a week-long trend, according to information released Thursday morning by the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County noted 15 new cases and Linn County added 12 new cases, with no deaths in either county.

Benton County’s total is now 411 cases with six deaths and Linn County has recorded 716 cases and 14 deaths.

COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 611.

There also were 374 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 38,525.

Other counties adding cases were: Clackamas, 21; Clatsop, 2; Columbia, 3; Coos, 1; Crook, 2; Deschutes, 7; Douglas, 5; Jackson, 17; Josephine, 5; Klamath, 1; Lane, 33; Lincoln, 5; Malheur, 14; Marion, 34; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 110; Polk, 12; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 17; Union, 2; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 1; Washington, 46; and Yamhill, 6.

All of those who died had underlying medical conditions.