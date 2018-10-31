About 19 percent of eligible Linn County voters and 22 percent of eligible Benton County voters have cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. Monday.
According to Elections Supervisor Derrick Sterling, some 87,188 ballots were mailed out in Linn and 18,440 had been returned, for 18.86 percent. In Benton County, 58,465 ballots were mailed and 12,835 had been returned, or 21.95 percent.
Sterling said that in the last mid-term election, voter turnout was almost 72 percent. He also reminded voters to sign the backs of their ballots — the bottom right-hand corner of their blue secrecy envelope.
“If it isn’t signed, we have to track down the voter and have them sign it, and that takes a lot of time,” he said. “We will even ask people as they are turning their ballot into the box on our counter if they have signed the envelope and they haven’t.”
Sterling said the signature is important because it affirms several points about voting:
• The ballot belongs to the person voting.
• The voter is qualified to vote in that county.
• The voter still resides where he or she is registered.
• Voting was done in secrecy.
• The person has voted only once.
And, it warns anyone who might wish to sign someone else’s ballot that such an action is a class C felony.
Voters have until 8 p.m. Nov. 6 to submit their ballots to the Linn or Benton county clerk’s offices, place them in one of a number of drop boxes throughout the counties or mail them, although the ballots must arrive at the respective clerk’s office before 8 p.m. to be counted.
Linn voters can track their ballot at http://www.co.linn.or.us/elections/. Benton County residents should visit https://bit.ly/2AB8jM6.