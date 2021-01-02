Linn, Benton county grants aid 231 businesses

More than 130 small businesses in Linn County and 81 in Benton County will receive financial assistance through the $55 million in federal CARES Act funding allocated to Oregon.
Linn County grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,000 and Benton County grants ranged from $7,500 to $25,000, based on the number of employees the business has.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” Nyquist said of the financial effects business owners are facing from COVID-19 impacts. “We feel good about getting this money turned around quickly, but interacting with people facing this situation has been very emotional. This money will help them make their payrolls and pay utility bills, but we know it’s not nearly enough. It in no way makes up for their businesses being closed or their operations curtailed.”
Linn County received $1.6 million for the program, and Benton County received $1.25 million.
“I think this shows we clearly focused on the right business sectors,” Nyquist said. “I feel good about what we did, but it was truly heartbreaking to hear their stories. We’re trying to do what we can.”
Nyquist said it helped that the county has been working with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce, reaching out to businesses throughout the county and providing them with information about government programs to assist them after the September wildfires and COVID-19 closures.
Nyquist said a good contact base was established.
Linn County accepted applications through Dec. 10, and Benton County accepted them through Dec. 13.
Benton County Board of Commissioners Chair Pat Malone said applications have exceeded capacity by multiples.
“We were a little surprised. We had hoped that by this point that things had calmed down some, but this shows there is still a lot of pent-up demand,” Malone said. “Business owners are hanging on by their fingernails. They need this assistance to keep going.”
Malone added that, as a small business owner, he knows that January can be “the bleakest month of the year” economically.
Kate Porsche, Corvallis-Benton County economic development manager, said there were 296 applications seeking a total of $4.65 million in assistance.
“This truly illustrates the dire need these businesses have,” Porsche said. “We are in challenging times. There is so much uncertainty.”
Porsche said 75% of Benton County’s funding was allocated for a lottery based on Gov. Kate Brown’s directives that included four key target groups:
• Women, minorities and disabled veterans.
• Businesses forced to close due to the governor’s orders, such as restaurants and bars.
• Rural businesses.
• Businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors.
“Being in one of these groups gave businesses a ticket for the first lottery,” Porsche said. “The remaining 25% was allocated for the second lottery, which included all other businesses.”
All of the businesses had to demonstrate that their sales had declined by 25% or more based on COVID-19 between the months of March and November 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.
Businesses that opened in 2020 were not eligible, nor were businesses that are seasonal.
Benton County’s grants range from $7,500 for sole proprietors to as much as $25,000 for a company with 16 to 25 employees.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.