Linn, Benton county grants aid 231 businesses

More than 130 small businesses in Linn County and 81 in Benton County will receive financial assistance through the $55 million in federal CARES Act funding allocated to Oregon.

Linn County grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,000 and Benton County grants ranged from $7,500 to $25,000, based on the number of employees the business has.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Nyquist said of the financial effects business owners are facing from COVID-19 impacts. “We feel good about getting this money turned around quickly, but interacting with people facing this situation has been very emotional. This money will help them make their payrolls and pay utility bills, but we know it’s not nearly enough. It in no way makes up for their businesses being closed or their operations curtailed.”

Linn County received $1.6 million for the program, and Benton County received $1.25 million.

“I think this shows we clearly focused on the right business sectors,” Nyquist said. “I feel good about what we did, but it was truly heartbreaking to hear their stories. We’re trying to do what we can.”