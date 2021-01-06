Linn, Benton counties welcome 1st babies

Linn and Benton counties welcomed two new and special residents on New Year’s Day.

Sawyer Steven Jans was born at 2:34 a.m. Friday to Jeana Frederick, 21, and Luke Jans, 34, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Roselynn May Berridge Comstock was born at 11:38 p.m. New Year’s Day at Samaritan Albany General Hospital to Angel Berridge and Caden Comstock.

Sawyer was 22 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Mother and baby went home Monday.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Frederick said of her son being the first mid-valley baby born in 2021.

The birth was extra special because Frederick’s mother, Karen DeLoriea, is an ICU nurse at the hospital. Sawyer is her first grandchild in addition to two step-grandchildren, and he is the third grandchild to Jans’ parents.

Frederick is originally from Alsea and works at Figaro’s Pizza in Philomath. Jans is originally from Philomath and works at The Bark Place.

The two have been together for three years. Their parents have been acquaintances for several years.

Roselynn’s mother lives in Albany and attended Albany Options School.