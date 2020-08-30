Linn, Benton campgrounds, trails offer escape from pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mid-valley families to stay close to home — in many cases quarantined in their homes for days on end — but it hasn’t kept them from exploring the natural wonders of Linn and Benton counties, parks directors for both counties say.

Parks and natural areas from Benton County’s Salmonberry Campground on the Alsea River to Clear Lake Resort near the summit of the Cascades have been extremely busy this summer, as mid-valley families have headed outdoors to get much-needed breaks from the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Brian Carroll, director of Linn County Parks and Recreation told Linn County commissioners Tuesday that campground revenue is up $110,000 over the same time period a year ago. Benton County natural areas and parks director Laurie Starha said Salmonberry Campground near Alsea opened about six weeks later than usual, but has been solidly booked ever since.

She added that the county’s numerous hiking trails are busy seven days a week.

“We’re doing a booming business, both our overnight and day-use areas,” Carroll said. “Business has been so good, it has created some parking problems at times.”