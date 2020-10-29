Linn, Benton ballot returns are hot

Linn and Benton county residents are turning in their ballots at a fast pace, according to Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller and Benton County elections manager Darla Rush.

More than 68% of Benton County’s 61,000 eligible voters — 41,480 — had turned in their ballots as of late Thursday afternoon, as had more than 53% of Linn County voters, 49,748 of 93,843.

Both counties are planning special hours of operation due to the heightened interest in the election and the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing protocols that are in place.

The Linn County Clerk’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to assist people who would like to update their voter registration, pick up a replacement ballot or cast their vote, according to Druckenmiller.

“If someone hasn’t gotten their ballot, they should call us or come in and we’ll get them fixed up,” Druckenmiller said.

Ballots can be picked up and voter registrations can be updated until 8 p.m. election night. The cutoff for new voter registrations was Oct. 13, Druckenmiller said.

This will be Druckenmiller’s 136th vote-by-mail event, and he worked on 28 elections before that.