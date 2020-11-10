Linn, Benton add 31 new COVID-19 cases

The state added 771 new cases and had three more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 737. Oregon has had 51,909 total cases.

All of those who died had underlying health conditions: a 73-year-old old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend; a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her residence; and a 94-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 9 at his residence.