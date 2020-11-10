 Skip to main content
Linn, Benton add 31 new COVID-19 cases
breaking

Linn, Benton add 31 new COVID-19 cases

Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 10

Jessica Gurski RN sanitizes her hands and uses new gloves for each sample collected at the Good Samaritan Regional Health Center test site for COVID-19 at NE Belvue Street in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Linn County added 18 new COVID-19 cases and Benton County added 13, the Oregon Health Authority officials said Tuesday.

The state added 771 new cases and had three more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 737. Oregon has had 51,909 total cases.

Other new cases by county include: Baker, 7; Clackamas, 110; Clatsop, 2; Columbia, 3; Coos, 8; Crook, 9; Curry, 1; Deschutes, 30; Douglas, 18; Grant, 3; Harney,3; Hood River, 2; Jackson, 56; Jefferson, 7; Josephine, 3; Klamath, 7; Lane, 49; Lincoln, 3; Malheur, 15; Marion, 90; Multnomah, 151; Polk, 15; Umatilla, 23; Union, 8; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 2; Washington, 95; and Yamhill, 19.

All of those who died had underlying health conditions: a 73-year-old old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend; a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her residence; and a 94-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 9 at his residence.

Nationwide, there have been 9.91 million COVID-19 cases and 237,000 deaths since January.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

