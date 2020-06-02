Linn and Benton County seek Phase 2 reopening approval

Nyquist added, “We feel like we are in pretty good shape in part because the residents of Linn County have followed the state’s guidelines and used good sense. We encourage them to continue to do so.”

According to Linn County’s request for approval:

• The number of total hospitalizations remains low, three maximum and as of Friday, one current patient.

• The number of persons being tested per week exceeds the state’s guideline of 30 per 10,000 residents.

• Sufficient testing sites: Last week Linn County staff went to 19 senior care facilities and took samples from staff and residents. On Friday alone, they tested between 150 and 200 staff members at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

• The benchmark would require Linn County to have at least 19 contact tracers and the county has 30, including Spanish speakers.

• The county has an agreement with a local motel in the event isolation rooms are needed.

• Linn County has sufficient health care capacity through Samaritan Health Services hospitals.