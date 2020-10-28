Linn adds 6 COVID-19 cases, Benton adds 3

Linn County added six new COVID-19 cases and Benton County added three, Oregon Health Authority officials said Tuesday morning.
Linn County has had 816 positive cases and 15 deaths and Benton County has had 445 cases and six deaths.
The virus claimed nine more lives, bringing the state total to 664 deaths and 42,808 positive cases.
Other new cases by county are: Baker, 5; Clackamas, 35; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 3; Coos, 5; Crook, 2; Curry, 1; Deschutes, 5; Douglas, 9; Harney, 11; Jackson, 25; Jefferson, 1; Josephine, 2; Klamath, 5; Lake, 1; Lane, 31; Linn, 6; Malheur, 10; Marion, 72; Multnomah, 72; Polk, 3; Umatilla, 22; Union, 1; Wallowa, 2; Wasco, 1; Washington, 50; Wheeler, 1; and Yamhill, 6.
Oregon’s latest deaths — nearly all of which had underlying medical conditions — included: a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Oct. 4 in her residence; a 79-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 24 in her residence; a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 62-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington; an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at Adventist Health Portland; a 52-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at OHSU; a 66-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Mercy Medical Center.
As Halloween nears, the Centers for Disease Control offer the following tips to decrease the chances of spreading or contacting COVID-19:
— Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
— Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
— Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
— Wash hands before handling treats.
— Wear a mask.
— Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
— A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
— Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
— Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
— Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you.
— Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
— Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
— Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
— Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
— Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!