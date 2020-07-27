Linn 4-H/FFA livestock auction tally tops $500,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent online Linn County Youth Livestock Auction has topped $500,000, according to treasurer Stacey Lyle.

Daisy LaLonde’s grand champion steer led the sale at $6,250 and was purchased by Elite Equipment Rental of Lebanon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 4-H and FFA livestock show was held virtually with limited live showings at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

The popular annual livestock sale was held online only for the first time.

“We are incredibly pleased with the way our community came out and supported the kids during this trying time,” Lyle said. “There were lots of new buyers and supporters. The online format allowed folks who otherwise would not have been able to attend (to have) a chance to contribute.”

Lyle said the young people “learned a lot about adapting to the circumstances they are dealt, especially in agriculture. Nothing is predictable, and we are thankful for the opportunities that we were given. We found that some kids took full advantage of school being online and were able to put much more time into their projects.”