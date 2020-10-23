Light Up a Life going virtual in November

For the past several years during the winter holidays, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice has hosted a celebration called Light Up a Life in Albany, Lincoln City and Newport. This annual event brings people together to remember loved ones who have passed and to support hospice patients and their families.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Light Up a Life will be a virtual event which will go live on Nov. 22. It will be hosted at samhealth.org/LUAL2020. Viewers will be able to customize their experience by clicking through reflections from hospice chaplains, a memorial slideshow of hospice patients and a candle-lighting video.

Since the event won’t be live, viewers can visit the site anytime from anywhere beginning Nov. 22 to enjoy this impactful event.

“We are absolutely delighted about this opportunity to present Light Up a Life online and to have it available in time for Thanksgiving week, which is a traditional time for family gatherings,” said Jody Gordon, bereavement coordinator at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. “We envision loved ones gathering around the computer to share in the special moment when their loved ones’ names and pictures are viewed. We hope to replicate the human touch and emotions of love, loss and hope through this new medium.”