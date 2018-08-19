SWEET HOME — Thirty young people from throughout the mid-valley spent Friday morning learning about leadership and there wasn’t a PowerPoint, chalkboard or flip chart in sight.
Instead, the students from Sweet Home, Lebanon and Central Linn schools created a colorful flotilla as they paddled kayaks from one point to another on Foster Reservoir to interact with former Sweet Home Mayor Jim Gourley, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, Chief Judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals Jim Egan, Oregon Solutions director Karmen Fore and retired Sweet Home School District Superintendent Larry Horton.
The “nontraditional leadership” event was sponsored by the city’s Youth Advisory Council, an arm of the Sweet Home City Council. Councilor Lisa Gourley is liaison between the two.
“We wanted to create an event that would expose Sweet Home and other students to a variety of leadership values,” said Madelyn Neuschwander, 17, Youth Advisory Council chair. “We wanted to hold it at the lake because it is beautiful and represents the best of where we live.”
Neuschwander said several months of planning went into the project.
“I’m excited to see so many here today,” she said. “We put a lot of planning into this and there were some hiccups along the way. Our hope is that the students will enjoy it, but also that younger students will gain the confidence to become more engaged as they enter junior high and high school.”
Students were divided into groups of five and six, but all traveled together from point-to-point. They were escorted by adults, including Linn County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol deputies.
“It’s nice to have a 4.0 grade point average,” Gourley said, “but America is actually run by those who show up, and that may be people who had mediocre grades but were willing to step up and be leaders.”
Gourley said that in every community there are numerous opportunities to volunteer and be a leader.
Gourley encouraged the students to not only think about what they want to do in life, but to write it down, “post it on the wall." That, he said, is when a thought becomes a goal.
“Revise your goals over time and become the leader of your team,” Gourley said.
Sweet Home High School freshman Meagan Baham, 14, was among the first kayakers to make it from Shea Point to Calkins Point.
“It was tiring, but it’s fun,” she said.
A volunteer with her church youth group, she said Friday’s program may encourage her to “try something new” at school.
County Commissioner Will Tucker told the students that he was reared on a small farm in California, where he was expected to do chores before going to school each morning. He wanted to play football and become involved in school, but his parents wouldn’t allow him to do so, and that created friction.
So, when he was 16, Tucker ran away from home to San Francisco, during the “summer of love” in 1968. There he met many other runaways and quickly learned that he wasn’t the type of person who should be there.
He returned home, smoothed things out with his parents, had two really good years of high school — he played football and sang in the choir — and then joined the Navy. He served on a plane searching for submarines from Hawaii to Alaska during the Vietnam War.
After his discharge, Tucker landed a job with a young company called Hewlett-Packard. He started out folding boxes, but advanced to a top sales position that took him around the world.
He left the company after 29 years to help found a startup company that failed, became a successful real estate broker, ran for the Oregon House of Representatives without success and has served as a county commissioner for several years.
He also serves, or has served, on the boards of directors of several local nonprofit groups, including Linn Benton Food Share, United Way, Community Services Consortium and more.
He said the Board of Commissioners is “where the rubber meets the road” in terms of running the county. Commissioners deal with everything from why there is no toilet paper at local campground restrooms to road improvements and annual budgets.
Tucker encouraged the students to:
• Find their centers. “It may be the Holy Spirit for some of you or it may be just listening to your gut,” Tucker said. “It will tell you if you are doing something wrong.”
• Life life to the fullest. “Life can be so great. Get involved. Become a leader, whether that is through sports, community or the Chamber of Commerce.”
• Associate with great friends. “Your friends will help you make good moral decisions and keep you out of trouble,” Tucker said. “My best friend has been my wife of 45 years.”
Trevor Clauson, 12, of Sweet Home will be in the seventh grade in a few weeks.
He had a succinct answer when asked what he thought of Friday’s program.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.