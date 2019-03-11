LEBANON — Kelley Perry, 62, of Lebanon, has died as the result of injuries sustained Friday morning at the intersection of Sodaville Road and Cascade Drive, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Yon said that about 7:50 a.m., Johnie Isabell III of Sweet Home was driving a 1996 Ford F250 pickup eastbound on Cascade Drive, when he failed to stop or yield at the stop sign at the intersection with Sodaville Road.
Yon said that Perry was driving a 2005 Smart Car northbound on Sodaville Road and struck the passenger side of the pickup.
He said there was extensive damage to both vehicles.
Perry was transported for the Lebanon Fire & Ambulance District to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Portland.
Neither Isabell nor his son, Johnie Isabell IV, were injured.
Yon said ABATE and Lebanon Police assisted at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.