Lebanon veteran honored with flag, parade on 102nd birthday

In addition to the new flag, Legion Guard members presented Barnes with challenge coins.

Debbie Modesitt, Juanita Kuhns and Pat Mastenbrook of Vets Helping Vets HQ presented Barnes with large birthday cards; red, white and blue beaded keychains; and several new caps.

“He likes caps,” someone in the crowd said.

Barnes grew up in Idaho and joined the National Guard when he was 17 years old. He enlisted in the full-time Army in 1942 and spent much of his enlistment working with munitions in southern England.

He rose to the rank of senior master sergeant and served for more than two decades in the Air Force Reserve.

He and his late wife, Mary — they were married for 68 years — moved to Lebanon in the early 1950s, and he worked at the Champion mill until retiring in 1983.

He was a longtime community volunteer who helped found the Linn County Credit Union and was a Scout leader for many years. He and Mary were active at the First Presbyterian Church and with the FISH ministry.

He is also a long-term member of American Legion Post 51.