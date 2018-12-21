The city of Lebanon has started its annual tree-trimming program, which will run through March.
City crews will be trimming trees, shrubs and other vegetation that encroach on right of ways within the city.
The tree-trimming program provides usable rights of way for pedestrians, vehicles and maintenance equipment on both streets and sidewalks.
Lebanon municipal code requires a clearance of 13 feet above streets and alleys, 14 feet above streets on truck routes and 8 feet above sidewalks.
Properties that have vegetation in the right of way will be left a door hanger notifying them of the need for trimming. Property owners who receive a door hanger have two options for vegetation trimming to comply with city ordinances: They can call the City Maintenance Department at 541-258-4918 or send an email to cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us. Property owners can take care of the trimming themselves or have city crews trim the vegetation at no charge to meet code.
When city crews trim the vegetation, they will only trim what is encroaching on the right of way, which will leave a straight cut on the vegetation and trees. If property owners have trees or shrubs that require special trimming or if they desire an even trim, officials recommend that the owners take responsibility for the trimming.
For further information, contact Frank Frenzel, Maintenance Department supervisor at 541-258-4282 or via email at ffrenzel@ci.lebanon.or.us.