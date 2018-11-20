LEBANON — Benjamin Saul Williams, 36, of Lebanon, received life-threatening wounds about 8:30 p.m. Monday when he was reportedly stabbed several times with a knife by 17-year-old Riley J. Shelton, also of Lebanon.
According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Center Street.
Deputies said Williams, who was not armed, had been stabbed several times on his left side and once in a shoulder with a knife.
He was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Hospital in Corvallis, where he is listed in fair condition.
Shelton was transported to the Linn Benton Juvenile Detention Center in Albany and lodged for attempted murder.
Yon said an investigation continues.