Beginning Tuesday, July 16, the city of Lebanon will continue the 2019 Street Preservation Project on North Main Street between Morton Street and Highway 20.
The project includes grinding and repaving the existing roadway.
During this work, Main will be closed to through traffic between Morton Street and Highway 20, with detours in place. The work is expected to last a couple of days.
Residents in the affected areas will have reasonable access but should expect periods where driveway access may not be possible, in addition to other delays and related inconveniences.
For further information, contact the city maintenance department at 541-258-4918 or email cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.