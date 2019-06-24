LEBANON — East Vine Street will be closed between Grove and Williams streets from 5 to 9 p Thursday for a church event.
For more information, contact the city of Lebanon maintenance department at 541-258-4918 or via email cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
