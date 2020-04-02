Lebanon, SH Boys & Girls Clubs offering many services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEBANON — Although the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam are operating with a skeleton crew, families in east Linn County have access to several services still being provided — including weekend sack lunches, childcare for emergency workers families and daily online programming.

The statewide stay-at-home order could not have come at a worse time in terms of the clubs’ annual fundraising programs.

“Wow! Who saw this coming?” Executive Director Kris Latimer said. “The timing could not have been worse in terms of our revenue cycle.”

Latimer said that in early March payroll was about $60,000 for 83 employees.

“March 17, we laid off about 70 employees. Others were contracted employees whose services were no longer needed,” Latimer said. “The move had to be made because we do not have large cash reserve, especially this time of year.”

Latimer said that two major fundraising events, the Bender Mechanical Services dodge ball tournament and the annual spring auction had to be postponed.

“They account for about 20% of our annual budget,” Latimer said. “The loss of this revenue is devastating.”