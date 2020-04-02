Lebanon, SH Boys & Girls Clubs offering many services

LEBANON — Although the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam are operating with a skeleton crew, families in east Linn County have access to several services still being provided — including weekend sack lunches, childcare for emergency workers families and daily online programming.
The statewide stay-at-home order could not have come at a worse time in terms of the clubs’ annual fundraising programs.
“Wow! Who saw this coming?” Executive Director Kris Latimer said. “The timing could not have been worse in terms of our revenue cycle.”
Latimer said that in early March payroll was about $60,000 for 83 employees.
“March 17, we laid off about 70 employees. Others were contracted employees whose services were no longer needed,” Latimer said. “The move had to be made because we do not have large cash reserve, especially this time of year.”
Latimer said that two major fundraising events, the Bender Mechanical Services dodge ball tournament and the annual spring auction had to be postponed.
“They account for about 20% of our annual budget,” Latimer said. “The loss of this revenue is devastating.”
Latimer said staff members know “We are not alone in this. We are going everything we can to keep the organization strong through this difficult time. We also know that as the economy lights back up, regardless of whether schools are open again, we will have growing demand for childcare and the model will have to look different.”
Annual membership in the two clubs is almost 3,000 with more than 6,000 youngsters participating in various programs throughout the year.
The clubs operate the state licensed child development center (Kids Club), preschool (Punkin Seed), two Pre-K clubs (Sweet Home Clubhouse and Pioneer School), Kinder Club (Lebanon), elementary and middle school / junior high programs (Lebanon and Sweet Home), Training Teens for Tomorrow (Lebanon), and the VAULT (Lebanon High School Afterschool Leadership Program). All program sites include daily afterschool meals (85,000 meals were served last year).
“This may sound strange — but I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our organization during this time and to serve our community in any manner that we can with the limited staff and resources we have in place,” Latimer said. “I can't say enough about my team that continues to work and to provide direct service for local families. They've stepped into roles they never expected and are excelling, showing what truly wonderful servant leaders they are."
Latimer added that community donors have continued to step up to support the children’s program and she said they are “truly champions.”
The clubs are maintaining the following programs:
— Meals: The clubs are continuing meal services in coordination with local school districts from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays at the Sweet Home and Lebanon clubs. Families can pick up lunches and breakfasts for two days at a time.
— Video programming: “We love our kids and families and because we want to stay connected to them, we are offering online programming via our Facebook page,” Latimer said. “The online programming includes three videos a day of activities for kids / families. The schedule is: 10 a.m. fun and games; 3 p.m. STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) activities; and 6:30 p.m. storytime.” Latimer said the videos are produced by Tyler Reece, director of programming from the Sweet Home clubhouse.
— STEM activities: Starting this weekend when families pick up meals for kids, they will also receive a packet of activity supplies to coincide with at least one of the STEAM activities for the coming week.
— The clubs are also providing an "emergency" childcare program for school-age children of health care workers, first responders, and qualified essential workers, thanks in part to a $5,000 grant from Samaritan Health Services. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call 541-258-7105 during office hours (8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday). Cost for essential workers is $30 per day. There is no cost for children of first responders and health care workers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!