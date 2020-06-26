Lebanon reopens city manager search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — The Lebanon City Council will continue its search for a new city manager, after two finalists participated in a community “meet and greet” session Tuesday and final interviews with a selection committee on Wednesday.

"I am very thankful to both of our candidates for their patience working through the difficult and lengthy hiring process,” Mayor Paul Aziz said Thursday. “After weighing all the interviews, staff and community input, the council decided that there was not a right fit and we need to continue the search. We want to make sure we get the right person and not just hire someone to fill the position."

City Manager Gary Marks resigned in August, and City Engineer Ron Whitlatch has been interim city manager since. He will continue to serve in that position.

The city is working through the Prothman company in its search.

Tuesday, finalists Troy Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Christy Wurster of Silverton were introduced to the community at the Boulder Falls Event Center.

The council accepted written and verbal comments after the “meet and greet” and, after an executive session Wednesday, determined neither candidate was a fit for the community.

The council will now seek an interim city manager and continue its search for a full-time manager.

