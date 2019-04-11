LEBANON — Marc Willard, 50, of Lebanon, was struck by a vehicle Monday night while walking eastbound on Tangent Street near South 7th, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
When emergency services staff arrived shortly after 8:55 p.m., they found Willard lying in the Tangent Street bicycle lane. He was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and then to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was 77-year-old Michael Chastain, who called 911 to report the accident. Based on statements by Chastain and another witness, Chastain was traveling eastbound on Tangent Street when his vehicle struck Willard.
According to a Lebanon Police Department release, there is no indication that Chastain was traveling at an unreasonable speed, nor were drugs or alcohol contributors to the accident.