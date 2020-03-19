Lebanon PD closes lobby area

LEBANON — Police Chief Frank Stevenson said his officers will continue to respond to calls, but the Lebanon Police Department has closed its lobby area to the general public.
In a prepared statement released Wednesday morning, Stevenson asked that anyone calling for services inform his staff if they have any CORVID-19 symptoms.
“If you are, officers will wear masks and gloves when responding to the scene to protect our personnel and the public from exposure or potential cross-exposure,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson also urged the public to use the department’s general phone line 541-451-1751 unless their call is an emergency, when 9-1-1 remains the proper line to use.
Stevenson said there may also be service delays in coming weeks and areas that may be affected are the records/lobby area; public fingerprinting; sex offender registrations; citizen ride-alongs; facility tours.
Wednesday afternoon, the city of Lebanon declared an emergency due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Linn County.
The declaration allows the city to access state and federal resources along with emergency procurement of goods and services. Linn County made a similar declaration on Monday.