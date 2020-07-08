Lebanon man injured in early morning shooting
Lebanon man injured in early morning shooting

LEBANON — Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s and officers from the Lebanon Police Department responded about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting in the Fuller Lane/Russell Drive area.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, the Lebanon Fire Department transported the 27-year-old male victim with non-life threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Regional Hospital in Corvallis.

Yon said the alleged assailant left the area prior to the arrival of officers.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.

