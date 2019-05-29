LEBANON — James Scott Georgelis, 36, was arrested Thursday by officers from the Lebanon Police Department and faces numerous charges in connection with allegedly entering the Cheadle Lake RV Storage without permission, as well as a recent burglary at Bender Mechanical Service.
According to the information released by the Lebanon Police Department, an employee at Cheadle Lake RV Storage, 4500 Weirich Drive, reported that someone had entered the lot and attempted to enter several travel trailers stored there.
Officers arrived and reviewed surveillance video that showed Georgelis had barricaded himself inside a trailer. Keys to the trailer were provided by the owner and Georgelis was arrested without incident.
While on the scene, the officers received consent from Georgelis to search his backpack and found several tools that were reported missing from Bender Mechanical.
Georgelis was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, four counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, as well as parole violation charges.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Osuna at 541-258-4335.