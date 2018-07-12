SALEM — Jason David Ouellette, 42, of Lebanon, was charged Tuesday afternoon with menacing after allegedly threatening to kill people at the Oregon Lottery Office.
According to the Oregon State Police, the Oregon Lottery Headquarters received an email at about 9:01 a.m. Tuesday that contained a threat to shoot and kill people at the office.
Detectives with the Oregon State Police Gaming Enforcement division and the Major Crimes Division investigated the threats.
Ouellette was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at his home in Lebanon. He was lodged at the Marion County Jail.
Oregon State Police spokeswoman Mindy McCartt said Ouellette is not, nor has he been, a lottery employee.
“I was told he is a recent unlucky lottery player,” McCartt said.
