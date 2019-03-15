LEBANON — In 60 years, what will Lebanon residents find interesting about today’s life in the mid-valley?
The city of Lebanon and the new Lebanon Museum Foundation are asking the public to answer that question by soliciting items for a time capsule to be placed inside a welcome monument being constructed on the east side of Academy Square.
Academy Square is home to the city’s library and senior center and to a 1,000-square-foot gazebo constructed by the Optimists Club and community donations.
“The city council has had a long-term goal of developing welcome monuments at each of the four main entrances to the community,” City Manager Gary Marks said.”
Marks said the council met with neighbors of the property last year and asked them to propose what they thought a proper monument would look like. Landscape architects took those ideas and created a conceptual drawing.
“Briese Custom Concrete is already preparing the site,” Marks said. “It will be across from Santiam Place on Highway 20. It is fenced off and I believe they have the foundation ready.”
There will be a space inside the monument where a time capsule can be placed, Marks said.
“We hope to have a ribbon cutting in late April or early May,” Marks said. “We’re taking ideas for what should go into the time capsule right now.”
Marks said the capsule will be opened in October 2078, which will mark the 200th anniversary of the city’s incorporation.
“We’re working in conjunction with the Lebanon Museum Foundation and in all likelihood, the items in the time capsule will go into the museum after the time capsule is opened in 60 years,” Marks said.
Marks said he expects some of the items will include current technological devices as well as photos of people and places.
Marks said a committee that includes members of the city council and the museum board of directors will review material suggestions and decide what will be included in the time capsule that measures 10 inches in diameter and 24 inches long.
Submit ideas to lmatthewsbock@ci.lebanon.or.us no later than April 12.