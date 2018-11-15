LEBANON — One month after refusing a request from Republic Services for a rate increase for 2019, the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved the increase at its session Wednesday night.
Before the council began deliberations on the proposed increase, city attorney Tre Kennedy informed the council that rates are based on a previously agreed-upon formula. Prior to that, increases were imposed on a sporadic basis, sometimes two or more years apart. When requested, they were up to 10 percent.
It was decided, Kennedy said, that it was better to smooth these increases by agreeing to smaller rate hikes on a more regular basis. For 2019, the increase is 5.7 percent, which will represent an average of $1.43 per month increase for residential customers. Julie Jackson, the municipal relations manager for Republic Services, said the primary reason for the increase is rising fuel costs.
The council unanimously approved the increase, with Robert Furlow, Bob Elliott, Floyd Fisher and Wayne Rieskamp voting in favor. Councilors Jason Bolen and Rebecca Grizzle were not present.
At its October session, the council had also expressed concerns about customer service issues. Councilors relayed citizen concerns about carts being knocked over, left too far from the curb, and left with lids open after pick-up.
Rich Dysinger, the operations manager for Republic Services, attended Wednesday’s session to address those issues.
“If we knock a cart over, we’re going to get out and pick it up,” he said. “It takes just a few seconds to jump out of the truck and pick up that cart.”
Dysinger said drivers will receive training on this and route supervisors will perform audits to make sure the policy is being followed. He also noted that Republic Services has begun introducing new carts into the Lebanon market. They have a sturdier design with more weight on the bottom, making them less likely to tip over during the pick-up process and during wind storms.
“We’re having great success with these carts. They’re a little bit more money but I think we’re willing to take that chance to really support our customers and make them happy,” Dysinger said.
It will take some time before the current carts are replaced by the new ones, which will be given to new customers and to those who need replacements.
The council also voted to approve an urban renewal district for downtown Lebanon. This area, which is roughly 51.3 acres in size, runs along both sides of Main Street from Rose Street in the north to Oak Street. At its maximum width, bordering Sherman Street, it is four blocks wide, extending from Third to Grove.
Over the next 25 years, property taxes which are the result of increases in the assessed value of a property will be diverted to the urban renewal district. Taxes accruing from the current level of assessed value will continue to flow to the various tax districts which currently receive those funds.
Over the life of the district, it is estimated that just over $4 million will be diverted to the Urban Renewal District. These funds will be used to:
• Complete streetscape improvements with the district.
• Improve Ralston Park.
• Pay for street reconstruction.
Mayor Paul Aziz and City Manager Gary Marks emphasized that the district's creation involves no new taxes and no increase in existing rates. It is simply the diversion of existing revenues for specific improvements downtown.
“It is often said this is a tax increase and it simply is not,” Marks said.
Marks added that the district is in keeping with the city’s 2040 Vision and community strategic action plan.
“One of the focus areas that came out of that process was the downtown. The community wanted us to focus on downtown, make improvements down there that would help it be more of a center for both commerce and for social activities for our residents and citizens,” Marks said.
The city’s strategic plan calls for an Urban Renewal District to complete these improvements.
Marks noted that the Linn County Board of Commissioners, the Lebanon Planning Commission, the Lebanon Downtown Association and the Lebanon Fire District each supported this district.
The council voted unanimously to approve the district.