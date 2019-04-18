Karen Rockwell started the meeting by laying out the problem: The median price for a house in Corvallis has climbed to above $400,000 and wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of housing.
“Having a decent paying job no longer guarantees you housing in Benton County,” said Rockwell, executive director of Benton Habitat for Humanity.
Rockwell moderated a discussion on homeless youths and families at a League of Women Voters meeting at the downtown branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Wednesday night.
Rockwell said the housing crisis has been continuing to escalate.
“Even one unhoused child in Benton County is a problem, but to fix that problem we need to understand it. Hence tonight,” she said.
The event featured a presentation by Chris Hawkins, the Corvallis School District employee who works with homeless students, and Nicole Hindes, with Oregon State University’s Human Services Resource Center.
Hawkins said the issue of homelessness for youths and families is not always the most visible side of the issue: For example, the school district’s homeless families are not the ones you see out panhandling at grocery stores.
“We know our families are invisible in our community," she said.
“It’s not just the people you see in the news,” Hindes said. “These are our students.”
Hawkins said after the meeting that the district has identified more than 220 students as homeless this school year, a number that includes students whose families are doubled up with other families, students whose families live in shelters and students who live in cars, tents and on the street.
“We have a family living in a barn with no running water,” she said. “They got flooded out last week."
Hawkins said some people question whether families who are doubled up with other families should be counted as homeless. But she said these situations are not ideal: sometimes families are living in garages or people are five to a room, or the kids are sleeping on the kitchen floor, while their parents are in tents in the yard.
“It really causes a lot of stress,” she said.
Hindes said survey data by her office shows her team helps around 200 OSU students every term who are in similar situations.
“College students in particular are reluctant to call themselves homeless,” she said.
Of those who get services from her office, about 62 percent are women, 53 percent are first generation college students and 64 percent are students of color, she said.
Hawkins said homeless students are more likely to miss school, drop out, have difficulty doing homework and have poor health and nutrition.
She said the district tries to help students by supplying them with items such as clothes, food, hygiene supplies and laundry cards, bought with funds provided by the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation.
“We try to work on the whole picture around our kids,” she said.
Hindes said studies have found only about 20 percent of homeless college students graduate within five years. She said OSU tries to support students who have housing and food insecurity, and the university has recently increased the number of emergency beds it has available in university housing for students in crisis from two to 10.
Hawkins said people who want to help homeless kids can best do it by supporting the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation financially. She also encouraged people to donate to the Jackson Street Youth Shelter, which shelters some homeless youths.
Hindes said the OSU Foundation also can take donations that her office can use to support students.
Hindes added that while Oregon has done a good job of providing kids who have gone through foster care additional state assistance to help them afford college, it doesn’t do that for kids identified as homeless.
“Kids who worked hard to defy the odds to get into a college system that doesn’t help them,” she said. She suggested people contact their legislators to encourage them to find the money to offer the same assistance to students who experienced homelessness in K-12 education.