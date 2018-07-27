LEBANON — Former Samaritan Health Services CEO Larry Mullins spent 25 years building a multifaceted health care system that employs more than 5,000 people in clinics and hospitals from Lincoln City to Sweet Home.
Building that operation took leadership that Mullins said was developed in part by his admiration for Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton, who after his wooden ship Endurance was crushed by the ice, guided his crew over two arduous years to survival.
On Friday, Mullins — who now heads the Samaritan Solutions Institute — spoke at a Lebanon Chamber of Commerce forum about a 15-day trip to Antarctica in January that retraced Shackleton’s adventure.
Mullins and his wife, Barbara, were among more than 200 members of 21 university alumni associations and scientific researchers who made the trip.
“Shackleton’s exploration was like a moon shot today,” he said. “He wanted to go where no one else had ever been.”
Although communications system were crude in 1915, Mullins said, explorers kept in-depth notes that were often used to create books to help fund further explorations. Numerous photos were taken of the crew’s adventure.
“They survived two winters with temperatures up to 70 degrees below zero and 100-mile-per-hour winds,” he said. “Fortunately, they had what was considered state-of-the-art equipment for the day.”
Mullins said that as Shackleton’s 27-man crew watched their ship sink into the frigid water, he had to take command and show leadership or face certain death.
Mullins said the same leadership principles can be used in modern-day business: “Never lose sight of your goals, measure and monitor results, provide feedback to others in your organization and be prepared to reset your course of actions as needed."
Mullins said Shackleton exhibited the following leadership traits:
• Tenacious creativity: Use what is surrounding you effectively; anticipate failure and mobilize resources to avert it; think outside the box and do what is necessary to survive.
• Symbolic behavior: Walk the talk. Remain calm in the face of danger and take care of your people.
• Set personal examples: Be visible and share rotations or shifts — including the night shift. Lead from the front of the pack.
• Have a contingency plan: Make your goals with the idea that if something bad can happen, it will. Build redundancy into your plan and use crisis as a chance to change your group’s mindset. Stay positive in the face of adversity and don’t be reticent to change the operating manual.
• Visibility: Be upfront when times are most difficult. Shackleton gave away his own gloves to help his men. Use levity to break down depression and stimulate creativity. Find things to celebrate in the darkest hours.
• Keep commitments: State your planned actions clearly and follow through. Don’t make commitments you can’t keep.
• Be realistic: Stay grounded and optimistic, but realistic.
• Take calculated risks: Don’t suffer paralysis by analysis. Once you are committed, focus all of your energy on completion of your task.
• Cultivate optimism: Send a positive message. Optimists generally do better in life than pessimists.
• Personal examples: Sacrifice through visible actions. Be the first person in the company to take a pay cut or get a flu shot.
• Be resilient: Stay sharp physically, mentally and spiritually.
Mullins said daily adventures in Antarctica included venturing off the boat with Zodiac rafts and traversing slippery slopes on land. The group saw remains of shacks from past explorations and memorials to those who died trying to learn more about the continent. A history buff, Mullins said those adventures were especially appreciated.
“Our weather was actually pretty nice,” he said. “The low might have been about zero, but you have to remember this was their ‘summer’ months.”
They experienced the toughest weather of the trip while the ship crossed the Drake Passage and the Antarctic Passage.
“We got hit, battered, all night long,” Mullins said.
After the Antarctic adventure, Mullins has since traveled on leadership research trips following John Wesley Powell’s three-month 1869 adventure along the Colorado River, and to Africa, where he studied the lives and leadership styles of explorer David Livingstone and political reformer Nelson Mandela. Those experiences will soon be added to the leadership series.
To learn more about the Samaritan Solutions Institute, visit: https://www.ssisummit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.